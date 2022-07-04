Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does the cockpit pecking order impact decision-making during the final approach?

By Eve Fabre, Chercheure en Facteur Humain & Neurosciences Sociales, ISAE-SUPAERO
Share this article
A study into the hierarchical relationship between first officers and their captains has shed light on the risk taking that occurs during the critical moment of landing an aircraft.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia is heading for its third Omicron wave. Here's what to expect from BA.4 and BA.5
~ Sri Lanka scrambles for aid – but Australia still seems preoccupied by boats
~ The ABS’s notion of the average Australian makes little sense. Here’s why
~ 'Satanic worship, sodomy and even murder': how Stranger Things revived the American satanic panic of the 80s
~ How Australia's gig workers may remain contractors under Labor's reforms
~ Karl Marx: his philosophy explained
~ Sci-fi shows like 'Westworld' and 'Altered Carbon' offer a glimpse into the future of urban transportation
~ South Sudan: Fulfil past Universal Periodic Review commitment to develop a human rights agenda and action plan
~ Russia's oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem
~ Can Americans be shielded from the U.S. Supreme Court?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter