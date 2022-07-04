Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is heading for its third Omicron wave. Here's what to expect from BA.4 and BA.5

By Adrian Esterman, Professor of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, University of South Australia
BA.4 and BA.5 are more transmissible than previous variants and subvariants, and are better able to evade immunity from vaccines and previous infections. Here’s what we know about them so far.The Conversation


