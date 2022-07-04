Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka scrambles for aid – but Australia still seems preoccupied by boats

By Niro Kandasamy, Lecturer in History, University of Sydney
When Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe conceded ten days ago that the Sri Lankan economy has “completely collapsed”, his words would have come as no surprise to the island’s 22 million people.

With the country enduring its worst economic crisis since independence, authorities continue to scramble for aid from the international community. Families have been forced to skip meals and limit portion sizes. “If we don’t act now,” the United Nations…The Conversation


