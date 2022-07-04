Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia's oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

By Carole Nakhle, Energy Economist, University of Surrey
Immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, world oil prices jumped above US$100 per barrel, hitting US$130 for Brent crude on March 8. The prevailing fear was that substantial Russian supplies would be lost to the world market either through western sanctions or a voluntary decision by Moscow in retaliation to western support for Ukraine. This was especially worrying when the world was already struggling to secure enough additional oil to meet rapidly growing demand as the COVID restrictions began to ease.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


