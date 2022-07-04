Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can Americans be shielded from the U.S. Supreme Court?

By Matthew Lebo, Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, Western University
Ellen Key, Professor, Department of Government and Justice Studies, Appalachian State University
The combination of crumbling democratic norms in the U.S. Supreme Court appointments process and an ideological court out of step with mainstream America raises questions of how it could be reformed.The Conversation


