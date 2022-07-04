Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sports can help prevent violent extremism in youth

By Umair Asif, PhD Student, Health and Society, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Simon Rosenbaum, Associate professor & Scientia Fellow, Discipline of Psychiatry and Mental Health, UNSW Sydney
Tegwen Gadais, Professor, Département des sciences de l'activité physique, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Instances of violent extremism such as the recent attacks on Chinese workers in Pakistan have been on a rise globally. These incidents have forced nations across the world to take serious measures — including declaring…The Conversation


