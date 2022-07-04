Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Male dogs are more likely to develop contagious nose cancer from sniffing other dogs' genitals

By Andrea Strakova, Postdoctoral researcher in the Transmissible Cancer Group, University of Cambridge
Normally we don’t think of cancer as an infectious disease – but what if we told you there is a contagious cancer, thousands of years old? This cancer is not, however, caused by transmission of a virus. These are cancer cells that can be physically passed on between dogs.

In our new study we found that male dogs are four to five times more likely than female dogs to be infected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


