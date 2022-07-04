Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: End use of unlawful force against Karakalpakstan protesters

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of use of unlawful force in Nukus, which left at least 18 protesters dead following a demonstration against a proposed amendment to the Constitution that would strip away Karakalpakstan’s autonomy within Uzbekistan, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “The images we saw last weekend on social media, […] The post Uzbekistan: End use of unlawful force against Karakalpakstan protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


