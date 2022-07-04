Eggs and sperm can now be stored for up to 55 years – here’s what that means for donors and people seeking fertility treatment
By Caroline A B Redhead, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Ethics and Policy, The University of Manchester, University of Manchester
Jackson Kirkman-Brown, Reader in Human Reproductive Biology, University of Birmingham
Leah Gilman, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Ethics and Policy, University of Manchester
Lucy Frith, Reader, Bioethics, University of Manchester
The UK government has just extended the period that gametes (eggs and sperm) and embryos can be stored from ten years to 55 years. While this change will probably be welcomed by people who wish to have fertility treatment, it could have important implications for egg and sperm donors.
A growing number of people in the UK are choosing to freeze their eggs, sperm and embryos for use in their own fertility…
