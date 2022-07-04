Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eggs and sperm can now be stored for up to 55 years – here’s what that means for donors and people seeking fertility treatment

By Caroline A B Redhead, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Ethics and Policy, The University of Manchester, University of Manchester
Jackson Kirkman-Brown, Reader in Human Reproductive Biology, University of Birmingham
Leah Gilman, Research Fellow, Centre for Social Ethics and Policy, University of Manchester
Lucy Frith, Reader, Bioethics, University of Manchester
The UK government has just extended the period that gametes (eggs and sperm) and embryos can be stored from ten years to 55 years. While this change will probably be welcomed by people who wish to have fertility treatment, it could have important implications for egg and sperm donors.

A growing number of people in the UK are choosing to freeze their eggs, sperm and embryos for use in their own fertility…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


