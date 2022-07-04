Tolerance.ca
Thousands of giant crabs amass off Australia's coast. Scientists need your help to understand the phenomenon

By Elodie Camprasse, Research fellow in spider crab ecology, Deakin University
Spider crabs form huge underwater piles, some as tall as a person. These fascinating crustaceans are on a risky mission – to get bigger.The Conversation


