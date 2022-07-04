Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Unlawful Crackdown on LGBTI Gatherings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBTQ Rights graffiti spray-painted at a protest site in downtown Beirut. December 22, 2019. © 2020 Marwan Tahtah for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities have unlawfully banned peaceful gatherings of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people, the Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression in Lebanon said today. The ban violates LGBTI people’s constitutional rights to equality, free expression, and free assembly and Lebanon’s obligations under international law and comes during an economic crisis and a worsening climate for the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


