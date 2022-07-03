Recognising Indigenous knowledges is not just culturally sound, it's good science
By Maryanne Macdonald, Lecturer, Indigenous Education, Edith Cowan University
Darren Garvey, Senior Lecturer at Kurongkurl Katitjin, Edith Cowan University
Eyal Gringart, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Social Science, Edith Cowan University
Ken Hayward, Lecturer at Kurongkurl Katitjin, Edith Cowan University
This NAIDOC Week, with the effects of climate change affecting Australia, It’s beyond time to listen to First Nations people who have extensive knowledge of caring for Country.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 3rd 2022