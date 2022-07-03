Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research reveals fire is pushing 88% of Australia's threatened land mammals closer to extinction

By Julianna Santos, PhD candidate, The University of Melbourne
Holly Sitters, Senior Ecologist, The University of Melbourne
Luke Kelly, Senior Lecturer in Ecology, The University of Melbourne
About 100 of Australia’s unique land mammals face extinction. Of the many threats contributing to the crisis, certain fire regimes are among the most pervasive.

In a new paper, we reveal how “inappropriate”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


