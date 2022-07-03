Canada needs to build more affordable housing for newcomers
By Fawziah Rabiah-Mohammed, PhD Candidate, Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, Western University
Abe Oudshoorn, Associate Professor, The Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, Western University
Cindy Brown, Research Associate, Department of History, University of New Brunswick
Luc Theriault, Professor of Sociology, University of New Brunswick
Addressing the housing issue by adopting a human right framework put Canada on an accelerated path to meet newcomer families’ housing needs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 3rd 2022