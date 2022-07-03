Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada needs to build more affordable housing for newcomers

By Fawziah Rabiah-Mohammed, PhD Candidate, Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, Western University
Abe Oudshoorn, Associate Professor, The Arthur Labatt Family School of Nursing, Western University
Cindy Brown, Research Associate, Department of History, University of New Brunswick
Luc Theriault, Professor of Sociology, University of New Brunswick
Share this article
Addressing the housing issue by adopting a human right framework put Canada on an accelerated path to meet newcomer families’ housing needs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canadians support accepting more newcomers but we need a more equitable, rights-based approach
~ Could a Roe v. Wade-style reversal of abortion rights happen in Canada?
~ 1 in 4 people experience pain during sex, but research excludes the needs of the LGBTQ+ community
~ Why Kenya’s experiment in giving local governments the power to manage food security hasn't worked
~ How beetles trick bees into feeding them food rich in nutrients
~ Why the South African state should not subsidise minibus taxi owners
~ The African Union at 20: some reason to cheer, but lots of work ahead
~ Book on Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe's legacy has many flaws
~ Plasma gangs: how South Africans' fears about crime created an urban legend
~ What's causing Sydney's monster flood crisis – and 3 ways to stop it from happening again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter