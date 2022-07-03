Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The African Union at 20: some reason to cheer, but lots of work ahead

By Chris Changwe Nshimbi, Director & Research Fellow, University of Pretoria
The AU needs to address two main problems to steer Africa into a prosperous future – the use of unconstitutional means by some leaders to cling to power and disregard for the rule of law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


