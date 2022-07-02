Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The poet's mindset as a tool against transphobia: An interview with US veteran and trans activist Drew Pham

By Filip Noubel
Global Voices talked to Drew Pham, a former US Afghan War veteran, who shares her experience as a trans woman, but also a poet, sex artist and educator.


© Global Voices -


