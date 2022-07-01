Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fake Video Calls Aim to Harm Ukraine Refugees

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey on a video call with someone using manipulated video footage to impersonate Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, June 24, 2022. © 2022 Senate Chancellery of Berlin The mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, has appeared on camera for years. Some of this footage has now apparently been manipulated by impostors impersonating him. In video calls, the fake Klitschko spoke with the mayors of Berlin, Vienna, Warsaw, and other cities, discussed details about Russia’s war in Ukraine – and called for people fleeing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The ICC at 20: Double standards have no place in international justice
~ Uganda: President Pledges Rights Improvements
~ US Supreme Court Deals Blow to Climate Action
~ Maldives New ‘Evidence’ Law Undermines Media Freedom
~ Turkey blocks access to two news websites
~ Decades after Brown v. Board, US schools still struggle with segregation – 4 essential reads
~ Roe v Wade: a philosopher on the true meaning of 'my body, my choice'
~ Higgs boson: ten years after its discovery, why this particle could unlock new physics beyond the standard model
~ Barristers on strike: why criminal lawyers are walking out – and what they really get paid
~ Good historical fiction is not just about factual accuracy, but the details of human experience too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter