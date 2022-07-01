Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ICC at 20: Double standards have no place in international justice

By Amnesty International
Share this article
As the International Criminal Court (ICC) marks its twentieth anniversary, Amnesty International has warned that the court’s legitimacy risks being eroded by an increasingly selective approach to justice. The organization highlighted several recent decisions and practices which appear to demonstrate double standards and a willingness to be influenced by powerful states. For example, in 2020 […] The post The ICC at 20: Double standards have no place in international justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Uganda: President Pledges Rights Improvements
~ US Supreme Court Deals Blow to Climate Action
~ Maldives New ‘Evidence’ Law Undermines Media Freedom
~ Turkey blocks access to two news websites
~ Decades after Brown v. Board, US schools still struggle with segregation – 4 essential reads
~ Roe v Wade: a philosopher on the true meaning of 'my body, my choice'
~ Higgs boson: ten years after its discovery, why this particle could unlock new physics beyond the standard model
~ Barristers on strike: why criminal lawyers are walking out – and what they really get paid
~ Good historical fiction is not just about factual accuracy, but the details of human experience too
~ Corporation tax: why plans to set a global rate are too complicated and need a new approach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter