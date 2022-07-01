Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: President Pledges Rights Improvements

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Human Rights Watch delegation meet with President Museveni in Ntungamo, western Uganda on June 29, 2022. © 2022 State House Press Unit/PPU (Kampala) – President Yoweri Museveni should accelerate steps toward fulfilling his commitments to end abuses by security forces and restrictions on civil society and journalists in Uganda, Human Rights Watch said following its meeting with him on June 29, 2022. Uganda should hold to account high-level officials responsible for human rights violations and create and respect space for civil society and journalists…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


