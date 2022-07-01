Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Deals Blow to Climate Action

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Climate activists rally outside the US Supreme Court after the court announced its decision in West Virginia v. EPA, June 30, 2022 © 2022 Francis Chung/E&E News/POLITICO via AP Images In a significant setback for climate action, the United States Supreme Court ruled yesterday to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. The ruling prevents the EPA from using its authority under the Clean Air Act of 1970 to set requirements that shift the country’s energy production from higher-emitting sources…


