Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barristers on strike: why criminal lawyers are walking out – and what they really get paid

By Andy Boon, Professor of Law, City, University of London
The barrister strike is about more than pay – with women and ethnic minorities leaving the profession, the entire justice system is at stake.The Conversation


