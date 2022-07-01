Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Good historical fiction is not just about factual accuracy, but the details of human experience too

By Liam Bell, Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing, University of Stirling
Share this article
When it comes to writing historical fiction, one author finds that it’s the very human details that resonate with the reader.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey blocks access to two news websites
~ Decades after Brown v. Board, US schools still struggle with segregation – 4 essential reads
~ Roe v Wade: a philosopher on the true meaning of 'my body, my choice'
~ Higgs boson: ten years after its discovery, why this particle could unlock new physics beyond the standard model
~ Barristers on strike: why criminal lawyers are walking out – and what they really get paid
~ Corporation tax: why plans to set a global rate are too complicated and need a new approach
~ Yanomami Indigenous People at Risk in Venezuela
~ Russian debt default: two experts explain what it means for Russia and for global financial markets
~ How reindeer eyes transform in winter to give them twilight vision
~ Here are the most effective things you can do to fight climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter