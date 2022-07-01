Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines work well for people of all body weights – but underweight and obesity remain risk factors for severe disease

By Nerys M Astbury, Senior Researcher, Diet and Obesity, University of Oxford
Carmen Piernas, University Research Lecturer, Nutrition, University of Oxford
Share this article
A new study looked at the health records of more than 9 million people in England to assess whether body weight influenced the uptake and effectiveness of COVID vaccines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russian debt default: two experts explain what it means for Russia and for global financial markets
~ How reindeer eyes transform in winter to give them twilight vision
~ Here are the most effective things you can do to fight climate change
~ Ukraine: US deploys more troops in eastern Europe -- here's how it compares with the cold war
~ What are bail funds? Two social policy experts explain
~ Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups
~ Many anti-abortion activists before Roe were liberals who were inspired by 20th-century Catholic social teaching
~ How 19th-century literature spread the archetype of the 'evil abortionist'
~ Your body has an internal clock that dictates when you eat, sleep and might have a heart attack – all based on time of day
~ Czech Republic Should Ensure the Rule of Law is Central to EU Agenda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter