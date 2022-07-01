Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: US deploys more troops in eastern Europe -- here's how it compares with the cold war

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
US president Joe Biden is beefing up the US military presence in eastern Europe as a reaction to the Ukraine war. Biden plans to redeploy troops from Germany to Poland and Romania and send more destroyers to strengthen Nato’s naval presence on its southern flank in the coming months, he told the Nato summit on 29 June 2022.

The US will establish a permanent headquarters of the US 5th Army Corps in Poland, acting as a forward command post and army garrison


