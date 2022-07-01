Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are bail funds? Two social policy experts explain

By Cynthia A. Golembeski, PhD Candidate in Urban and Social Policy, The New School
Matthew Bakko, PhD Candidate in Social Work and Sociology, University of Michigan
The median amount of cash bail is $10,000 – an immense sum for people living in poverty. Bail funds, unlike bail bondsmen, don’t charge high fees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


