Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups
By Stella Rouse, Professor of Government and Politics and Director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement, University of Maryland
Shibley Telhami, Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development, University of Maryland
Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 1st 2022