Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Czech Republic Should Ensure the Rule of Law is Central to EU Agenda

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image (From L-R) Flag of European Union, flag of Czech Republic, and flag of Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union seen during a press conference on June 16, 2022. © 2022 Photo by Tomas Tkacik/Sipa via AP Images As the Czech Republic takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, respect for the rule of law within the Union should be a top priority. Since 2017, nine different presidencies have overseen rule of law discussions, which came to the fore in 2017 and 2018 when the Treaty on European Union “Article 7” procedure…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ VIDEO: Health Minister Mark Butler's audit of Australia's COVID vaccine supplies
~ The United States was founded on allegiance to laws, not leaders. The Jan 6 rioters turned that on its head
~ China, Russia and climate change: why Australia's place at the NATO Summit was so important
~ Nigeria's top judge leaves the justice system in a mess. Here's how his successor can fix it
~ The Supreme Court has curtailed EPA's power to regulate carbon pollution – and sent a warning to other regulators
~ The government now has a much-needed regulation on the recruitment of migrant fishers from Indonesia. What next?
~ When we talk about the teacher shortage, don't forget those who teach English as an additional language
~ Plastic Free July: recycling is the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. It's time to teach kids to demand real change from the worst plastic producers
~ Hip flexors get weak when we sit too much – but simple stretches and strengthening exercises can leave you less stiff
~ Abortion benefits: Companies have a simple and legal way to help their workers living in anti-abortion states – expanding paid time off
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter