The United States was founded on allegiance to laws, not leaders. The Jan 6 rioters turned that on its head
By Jared Mondschein, Senior Research Fellow, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Victoria Cooper, Research associate, University of Sydney
The investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots asks: is the nation’s well-being ensured by allegiance to its laws or its leaders? The founding fathers chose the former – could we say the same for Trump’s inner circle?
- Friday, July 1st 2022