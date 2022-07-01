Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China, Russia and climate change: why Australia's place at the NATO Summit was so important

By Susan Harris Rimmer, Professor and Director of the Policy Innovation Hub, Griffith Business School, Griffith University
Share this article
The prime minister sent a message to the Chinese government that it should learn the lessons from Russia’s ‘strategic failure’ in Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Health Minister Mark Butler's audit of Australia's COVID vaccine supplies
~ The United States was founded on allegiance to laws, not leaders. The Jan 6 rioters turned that on its head
~ Nigeria's top judge leaves the justice system in a mess. Here's how his successor can fix it
~ The Supreme Court has curtailed EPA's power to regulate carbon pollution – and sent a warning to other regulators
~ The government now has a much-needed regulation on the recruitment of migrant fishers from Indonesia. What next?
~ When we talk about the teacher shortage, don't forget those who teach English as an additional language
~ Plastic Free July: recycling is the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. It's time to teach kids to demand real change from the worst plastic producers
~ Hip flexors get weak when we sit too much – but simple stretches and strengthening exercises can leave you less stiff
~ Abortion benefits: Companies have a simple and legal way to help their workers living in anti-abortion states – expanding paid time off
~ Air traffic control funding model ravaged by pandemic as industry struggles to recover
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter