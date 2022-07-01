Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government now has a much-needed regulation on the recruitment of migrant fishers from Indonesia. What next?

By Wayne Palmer, Wissenschaftlicher Mitarbeiter, Bielefeld University
Benni Yusriza Hasbiyalloh, Paramadina University
The newly-announced regulation for recruiting and contracting migrant fishers has legal complexities that might harm future attempts to protect these workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


