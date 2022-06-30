Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion benefits: Companies have a simple and legal way to help their workers living in anti-abortion states – expanding paid time off

By Elizabeth C. Tippett, Associate Professor of Law, University of Oregon
Some companies say they will cover travel expenses to help workers in states where abortion is illegal get the procedure, but doing so could pose legal challenges.The Conversation


