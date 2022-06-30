Air traffic control funding model ravaged by pandemic as industry struggles to recover
By Geraint Harvey, DANCAP Private Equity Chair in Human Organization, Western University
Huw Thomas, Lecturer in Work, Employment, Organization & Public Policy, University of Bristol
Peter Turnbull, Professor of Management, University of Bristol
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unlike any crisis, both in terms of depth and duration, and has damaged the aviation industry more than most sectors.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 30, 2022