Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Low-income families should not lose child-care subsidies while on parental leave

By Samantha Burns, Ph.D. Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Calpanaa Jegatheeswaran, Doctoral Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Petr Varmuza, Assistant researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
Sumayya Saleem, PhD Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
High-quality early childhood education and care services provide children with warm and nurturing interactions and ample opportunities for children to play, foster their intellectual and emotional growth and develop important social skills.

The constraints faced by disadvantaged families may reduce parents’ abilities to provide similar opportunities for growth at home, so it is not surprising that early childhood education and care has been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


