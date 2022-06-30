Low-income families should not lose child-care subsidies while on parental leave
By Samantha Burns, Ph.D. Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Calpanaa Jegatheeswaran, Doctoral Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Petr Varmuza, Assistant researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
Sumayya Saleem, PhD Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
High-quality early childhood education and care services provide children with warm and nurturing interactions and ample opportunities for children to play, foster their intellectual and emotional growth and develop important social skills.
The constraints faced by disadvantaged families may reduce parents’ abilities to provide similar opportunities for growth at home, so it is not surprising that early childhood education and care has been…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 30, 2022