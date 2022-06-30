Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia in the firing line of a new Chinese campaign against the US?

By Hugh White, Emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at the Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
Share this article
How can Australia navigate the tough and dangerous strategic environment in Asia today with America and China competing to be the leading regional power? The consensus in Canberra – on both sides of politics – is that we should stick as close as we can to America, in the hope it will win the contest.

But the choice is not that simple. We can see why when we look at a couple of incidents on the same day in late May.

In two widely separated locations, Chinese fighters intercepted maritime patrol aircraft – Australian and Canadian respectively – in the Western Pacific. Both…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Abortion benefits: Companies have a simple and legal way to help their workers living in anti-abortion states – expanding paid time off
~ Air traffic control funding model ravaged by pandemic as industry struggles to recover
~ Low-income families should not lose child-care subsidies while on parental leave
~ Why Ms. Marvel matters so much to Muslim, South Asian fans
~ Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents
~ We blew the whistle on Australia's central climate policy. Here's what a new federal government probe must fix
~ Friday essay: why soldiers commit war crimes – and what we can do about it
~ Pornography, the devil and baboons in fancy dress: what went on at the infamous historical Hellfire Club
~ New ad urges us to 'take on winter' by getting COVID and flu vaccines. But it misses some key things
~ Could more online learning help fix Australia's teacher shortage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter