Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New ad urges us to 'take on winter' by getting COVID and flu vaccines. But it misses some key things

By Jessica Kaufman, Research Fellow, Vaccine Uptake Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Margie Danchin, Paediatrician at the Royal Childrens Hospital and Associate Professor and Clinician Scientist, University of Melbourne and MCRI, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Share this article
The government’s new $11 million winter COVID and flu vaccine ad campaign gets some things right, but it doesn’t connect on an emotional level or address concerns about common side effects.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Abortion benefits: Companies have a simple and legal way to help their workers living in anti-abortion states – expanding paid time off
~ Air traffic control funding model ravaged by pandemic as industry struggles to recover
~ Low-income families should not lose child-care subsidies while on parental leave
~ Why Ms. Marvel matters so much to Muslim, South Asian fans
~ Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents
~ We blew the whistle on Australia's central climate policy. Here's what a new federal government probe must fix
~ Friday essay: why soldiers commit war crimes – and what we can do about it
~ Pornography, the devil and baboons in fancy dress: what went on at the infamous historical Hellfire Club
~ Is Australia in the firing line of a new Chinese campaign against the US?
~ Could more online learning help fix Australia's teacher shortage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter