Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: wildfire risk has grown nearly everywhere – but we can still influence where and how fires strike

By Stefan H Doerr, Professor of Geography and Director of the Centre for Wildfire Research, Swansea University
Cristina Santín, Investigadora Ramón y Cajal, Instituto Mixto de Investigación en Biodiversidad (Universidad de Oviedo -CSIC)
John Abatzoglou, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of California, Merced
Matthew William Jones, NERC Independent Research Fellow in Physical Geography, University of East Anglia
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Humans have raised CO₂ levels in the atmosphere to 50% above what they were before the industrial revolution. As a result, the world has already warmed by 1.1°C over the past century and reports indicate that it could reach 2.7°C of warming by the end of this century.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


