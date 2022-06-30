Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: First ICC Arrest Warrants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Exterior view of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. © 2021 AP Photo/Peter Dejong (Tbilisi) – Arrest warrants issued on June 30, 2022, by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes committed during the 2008 conflict between Georgia and Russia are the first public results of the court’s six-year investigation, Human Rights Watch said today. ICC judges approved the prosecutor’s application for warrants for three members of the de facto South Ossetia administration on charges of unlawful confinement, torture, inhuman treatment, outrages…


© Human Rights Watch -


