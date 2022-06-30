Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People vary a lot in how well they recognize, match or categorize the things they see – researchers attribute this skill to an ability they call 'o'

By Isabel Gauthier, David K. Wilson Professor of Psychology, Vanderbilt University
Jason Chow, Ph.D. Student in Psychological Sciences, Vanderbilt University
To achieve perceptual expertise, you may need more than smarts and hard work. Research suggests there’s a general ability that may help you succeed in jobs that depend on perceptual decisions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


