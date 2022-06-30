Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When does the fetus acquire a moral status of a human being? The philosophy of 'gradualism' can provide answers

By Amanda Roth, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Women's & Gender Studies, State University of New York, College at Geneseo
I lost my twins in the second trimester of my first pregnancy. One fetus died around 14 weeks, and a month later I went into preterm labor – likely caused by the death of the first and an infection. I delivered the second twin, who appeared perfectly healthy on the ultrasound but was simply not old enough to survive, at 18½ weeks.

I grieved for years; these were some of my worst moments.

Ten years later, this experience is never far from my mind. But in the past few days since the U.S.…The Conversation


