Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's top judge leaves the justice system in a mess. Here's how his successor can fix it.

By Abiodun Odusote, Senior Lecturer, University of Lagos
Nigeria’s Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned in the wake of corruption allegations. President Muhammadu Buhari immediately swore in the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Olukayode Ariwoola, as Acting Chief Justice. Justice Muhammad leaves behind a dysfunctional justice system. The Conversation Africa asked public law expert Abiodun Odusote what Muhammad’s successor can do…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


