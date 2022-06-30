Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID hurt West and Central Africa's small-scale fishers. They need more support

By Richard A. Nyiawung, PhD Candidate in Geography and International Development Studies, University of Guelph
Philip A Loring, Associate Professor and Arrell Chair in Food, Policy, and Society, University of Guelph
Share this article
From Senegal through Ghana to Cameroon, small-scale fishing is both a livelihood and a way of life for people in coastal parts of West and Central Africa, with more than two million small-scale fishers. It has been this way for centuries – but that is changing.

Fishers are faced with diminishing fish stocks, competition from foreign industrial fleets, illegal fishing, unstable governance,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jan. 6 hearings highlight problems with certification of presidential elections and potential ways to fix them
~ Racial wealth gaps are yet another thing the US and UK have in common
~ The Supreme Court has overturned precedent dozens of times, including striking down legal segregation and reversing Roe
~ More states will now limit abortion, but they have long used laws to govern – and sometimes jail – pregnant women
~ A water strategy for the parched West: Have cities pay farmers to install more efficient irrigation systems
~ People vary a lot in how well they recognize, match or categorize the things they see – researchers attribute this skill to an ability they call 'o'
~ Tour de France: How many calories will the winner burn?
~ When does the fetus acquire a moral status of a human being? The philosophy of 'gradualism' can provide answers
~ Kremlin tightens control over Russians' online lives – threatening domestic freedoms and the global internet
~ Nigeria's top judge leaves the justice system in a mess. Here's how his successor can fix it.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter