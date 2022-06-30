COVID hurt West and Central Africa's small-scale fishers. They need more support
By Richard A. Nyiawung, PhD Candidate in Geography and International Development Studies, University of Guelph
Philip A Loring, Associate Professor and Arrell Chair in Food, Policy, and Society, University of Guelph
From Senegal through Ghana to Cameroon, small-scale fishing is both a livelihood and a way of life for people in coastal parts of West and Central Africa, with more than two million small-scale fishers. It has been this way for centuries – but that is changing.
Fishers are faced with diminishing fish stocks, competition from foreign industrial fleets, illegal fishing, unstable governance,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 30, 2022