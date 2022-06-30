Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The glare of Pride can alienate those facing ongoing violence and oppression

By Amnesty International
Pride isn’t a celebration for everyone. For those LGBTQ+ people living alongside the threat of violence, attending an event is an act of extraordinary bravery. Nadia Rahman is a policy advisory and researcher in Amnesty International’s  Gender, Sexuality and Identity team. For this piece, she spoke to Mehlab Jameel, an activist for the rights of […] The post The glare of Pride can alienate those facing ongoing violence and oppression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


