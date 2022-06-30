Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Republic of Buryatia: invasion of Ukraine is an extension of Russia’s domestic dominance over the country's ethnic minorities

By Roman Shemakov
Despite constituting a small portion of the Russian population, ethnic Buryats have become scapegoats during the war in Ukraine. Political solidarity is vital, to move past Russian historical abuses.


© Global Voices

© Global Voices -


