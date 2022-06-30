Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Over 260 Hirak detainees languishing in prison must be released

By Amnesty International
The Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release at least 266 activists and protesters imprisoned for participating in the Hirak protest movement, criticising the authorities, denouncing state corruption or expressing solidarity with detainees, Amnesty International said today as Algeria prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence on 5 July. In May 2022, local watchdogs reported […] The post Algeria: Over 260 Hirak detainees languishing in prison must be released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


