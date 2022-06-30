Tolerance.ca
Lesbian Parents in the US Should Not Need to Adopt Their Own Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors join the 30th Annual New York City Dyke March, on June 25, 2022 in New York. © 2022 John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images When the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade on June 24, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people across the United States were horrified to learn that, in addition to having protection of key reproductive rights rolled back, their marriages and relationships could be next. In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the Court reconsider past rulings enshrining constitutional…


© Human Rights Watch -


