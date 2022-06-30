Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

JobSeeker eligibility changes: what you must do under the new 'points-based activation' system

By Mona Nikidehaghani, Lecturer in Accounting, University of Wollongong
Michael Mehmet, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, University of Wollongong
Instead of applying for 20 jobs a month, from Monday July 4 Australians on JobSeeker payments will have to earn 100 points a month. So what will you actually need to do?The Conversation


