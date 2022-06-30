Tolerance.ca
After Roe v Wade, here's how women could adopt 'spycraft' to avoid tracking and prosecution

By Dennis B Desmond, Lecturer, Cyberintelligence and Cybercrime Investigations, University of the Sunshine Coast
Women taking precautions to conceal their identities while seeking reproductive advice is akin to spies using tradecraft to avoid enemy agents.The Conversation


