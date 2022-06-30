Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Draconian and undemocratic’: why criminalising climate protesters in Australia doesn't actually work

By Robyn Gulliver, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Share this article
A man who drove through a climate protest blocking the Harbour Tunnel this week has copped a A$469 fine, while multiple members of the activist group were arrested. The protest was among a series of peak hour rallies in Sydney by Blockade Australia, in an effort to stop “the cogs in the machine that is destroying life on earth”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey: Mass Arrests, Anti-LGBT Violence at Pride
~ Ukraine: Russian Missile Kills Civilians in Shopping Center
~ It's 2022. Why do we still not have waterproof phones?
~ Luxon’s dilemma: when politics and morals don't match in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade
~ The Hannah Clarke inquest reveals, yet again, significant system failures. Here's what's urgently needed for women's safety
~ Why are parents told to put their baby to bed 'drowsy but awake'? Does it work?
~ Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help
~ Mourning Hong Kong’s Democracy
~ Why social media 'fitspiration' can fail: Weight-inclusive fitness posts are more likely to motivate young women to exercise
~ How technology allows us to reveal secrets of Amazonian biodiversity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter