Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Missile Kills Civilians in Shopping Center

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Rescue operations at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, which was hit by a Russian missile on June 27. Photo taken on June 28, 2022. © 2022 Giorgi Gogia/Human Rights Watch (Poltava, June 30, 2022) – Russian forces launched a missile which struck a shopping center in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine, on June 27, 2022. The attack killed at least 18 civilians, according to local authorities, and wounded dozens of others, Human Rights Watch said today. On June 29, 36 people remained missing, as rescue efforts continued. A Russian Defense Ministry official claimed that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ‘Draconian and undemocratic’: why criminalising climate protesters in Australia doesn't actually work
~ Turkey: Mass Arrests, Anti-LGBT Violence at Pride
~ It's 2022. Why do we still not have waterproof phones?
~ Luxon’s dilemma: when politics and morals don't match in response to the overturning of Roe v Wade
~ The Hannah Clarke inquest reveals, yet again, significant system failures. Here's what's urgently needed for women's safety
~ Why are parents told to put their baby to bed 'drowsy but awake'? Does it work?
~ Struggling to learn a language? 6 tips on how pop songs can help
~ Mourning Hong Kong’s Democracy
~ Why social media 'fitspiration' can fail: Weight-inclusive fitness posts are more likely to motivate young women to exercise
~ How technology allows us to reveal secrets of Amazonian biodiversity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter