Why are parents told to put their baby to bed 'drowsy but awake'? Does it work?
By Anna Price, Team Leader / Senior Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Ashikin Mohd Nordin, Honorary Community and Child Health Fellow, The Centre for Community Child Health, Royal Children's Hospital
Billy Garvey, Paediatrician (Royal children's Hospital), Research Associate (Murdoch Children's Research Institute), Paediatric Clinical Teaching Fellow (University of Melbourne), Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Sylvie Picker-Minh, Fellow in Community Child Health, Royal Children's Hospital
Valerie Sung, Paediatrician, Senior Research Fellow, Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Most new parents and caregivers will know the phrase “put your baby down when drowsy but awake”. But some parents may find this just doesn’t work for them. As soon as the baby goes into the cot, they start screaming!
Talking with other parents about how to get a baby to sleep can be as divisive as talking religion or politics. It can feel as though there is only one “right” way of doing things.
But as researchers and clinicians supporting families with child and baby sleep, we can reassure you no one way suits all babies or families.
A baby’s natural…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022